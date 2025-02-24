Brewers 25-Year-Old Named 'Dark Horse' Opening Day Roster Option
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent in the organization right now despite a slow offseason.
Milwaukee has to find a way to win games differently than some of the big-market teams. Organizations like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets seemingly have unlimited funds but the Brewers have found ways to have sustained success thanks in large part to their scouting department.
The Brewers have proven they can build winning teams at a fraction of the price as some other organizations. Milwaukee is loaded with young talent and Spring Training is going to be interesting to see if any unexpected players can crack the Opening Day roster.
MLB.com released a list of "dark horse" candidates for each team to make the big league roster and Adam McCalvy listed 25-year-old slugger Ernesto Martinez as the option for Milwaukee.
"Brewers: 1B Ernesto Martinez," McCalvy said. "Known as 'The Cuban Missile,' Martinez stands 6-foot-6 and tops exit velocity leaderboards with a powerful left-handed swing. Rhys Hoskins exercised an $18 million player option to return to Milwaukee for a second season so he’s the starter, and prospect Tyler Black or non-roster invitee Jake Bauers are probably ahead of Martinez on the organization depth chart as left-handed hitters for first base.
"But if Martinez shows his full arsenal of skills -- which includes dropping into the splits while receiving throws on ground balls -- he has a chance to impress."
Martinez is young and appeared in 98 games last year across Double-A and High-A. Overall, he slashed .261/.345/.416 with 12 home runs, 44 RBIs, 16 doubles, and 16 stolen bases.
