Brewers 25-Year-Old's Red-Hot Start Lands 'April All-Star' Recognition
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best infielders in the National League right now.
Milwaukee second baseman Brice Turang had a breakout 2024 campaign that resulted in him winning a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove. Last year, he finished the season with a .254/316/.349 slash line with seven homers, 57 RBIs, 50 stolen bases, 24 doubles, and 72 runs in 155 games played.
He's been even better to kick off the 2025 MLB season. So far this season, he is slashing .317/.368/.408 with three homers, 15 RBIs, eight stolen bases, two doubles, and 28 runs scored in just 30 games played.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden shared a column highlighting his "April All-Stars" in the American and National Leagues. He had Turang as the National League starting second baseman.
"Second base — Brice Turang, Brewers," Bowden said. "Turang won a Gold Glove Award (and a Platinum Glove) last year, and based on his early leatherwork, he’ll likely win it again this year. He’s slashing .317/.368/.408 while ranking second in the NL in hits and runs scored and stealing eight bases in 11 attempts. I also considered Brendan Donovan of the (St. Louis Cardinals), Bryson Stott of the (Philadelphia Phillies), and Tommy Edman of the (Los Angeles Dodgers)."
He has been red-hot to kick off the season and unsurprisingly has provided stellar defense to go along with his improved offensive performance. Milwaukee certainly is fortunate to have him in the infield each day.
