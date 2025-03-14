Brewers 25-Year-Old's Tough Spring Opening Door For Red-Hot Duo
The Milwaukee Brewers made one big move during the offseason.
Milwaukee traded Devin Williams in exchange for starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin. Cortes is going to have a big role in the rotation for the Brewers this year. Durbin is a guy whose role isn't as guaranteed.
Durbin hasn't made his big league debut yet. He's a dynamic player -- especially on the base paths -- and could help the Brewers, especially with Willy Adames no longer a part of the organization. While this is the case, he hasn't had the success offensively he likely hoped for in Spring Training so far.
Durbin has appeared in 11 games and is slashing .161/.278/.355 with two home runs, three RBIs, three walks, six strikeouts, and four stolen bases.
There's plenty of time left for Durbin to turn things around, but there are two other infields who are red-hot right now and are making the case for themselves to earn a role with the Brewers' big league club. Both Vinny Capra and Oliver Dunn have been great for the Brewers
Capra is slashing .346/.414/1.000 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 12 games. Dunn is slashing .379/.438/.690 with two home runs, two RBIs, and three doubles.
The Brewers are going to have some tough decisions to make about the infielder before Opening Day and it certainly seems like any of these three could end up starting for the club by the time the real action gets here.
