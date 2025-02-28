Brewers' 26-Year-Old Could Take Big Step As Soon As Next Week
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly haven't been fully healthy to kick off Spring Training.
There's a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee right now. For example, Brandon Woodruff who missed the entire 2024 season after injuring his shoulder has been working his way back and throwing live bullpens. He has had nothing but positive updates and could pitch multiple innings in his next outing if he doesn't suffer any setbacks.
The Brewers got another somewhat positive update. 26-year-old huler DL Hall has missed time already in camp due to a lat injury but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he's hoping to be cleared as soon as next week.
"Today is four weeks since Brewers lefty DL Hall injured his lat," McCalvy said. "He’s still not playing catch but hopes to be cleared for that next week."
This isn't guaranteed right now, but it does sound positive at least. Hall appeared in 13 games at the big league level last year and had a 5.02 ERA and 44-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43 innings pitched. If he's healthy, there's a solid chance that he can play a role for the Brewers this season. The fact that he's already missed this much certainly will impact his chance of being ready early in the season, but if he can be cleared next week, maybe we'll see him back on the mound soon as he tries to build up in Spring Training.
This is just the first step. We should find out more about his status next week. If he does get cleared, baseball activities obviously would follow shortly after.
