Brewers 26-Year-Old Flamethrower Shut Down Due To Tough Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to pile up injuries.
Milwaukee's depth is certainly being tested early. The Brewers had Blake Perkins go down early in Spring Training with a fractured shin and likely lost J.B. Bukauskas for the season, or at least most of it. DL Hall is dealing with an injury and was moved to the 60-day Injured List to make room on the roster for José Quintana. Hurler Thomas Pannone also went down with an arm injury a well.
The injuries haven't slowed down and now flamethrower Aaron Ashby is going to be shut down for at least two weeks due to an oblique injury, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Brewers lefty Aaron Ashby said the second opinion of his right oblique strain was better than the first," McCalvy said. "He’ll be shut down for about two weeks before resuming throwing, and still anticipates building up as a starter."
Ashby has made three appearances so far in Spring Training for the Brewers. He allowed four earned runs in his first outing across 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed two earned runs in his second appearance across 1 1/3 innings pitched. His best outing was his third as he didn't allow a run across one inning before having to leave the game.
He only was able to appear in 14 games last year but he logged an impressive 2.86 ERA. He also was in the 83rd percentile in fastball velocity.
Hopefully, he can make his way back quickly without any setbacks.
