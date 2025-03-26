Brewers 26-Year-Old To Crack Roster In Last-Second Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers are gearing up for the 2025 Major League Baseball season and will kick off the action on Thursday against the New York Yankees.
Milwaukee hasn't officially announced its 26-man roster yet, but reports have started to come out about who could end up being on the final list. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick made the roster.
"RHP Chad Patrick was about to drive home to Indiana to re-pack for Triple-A Nashville," McCalvy said. "Brewers had other plans. He’ll be on Milwaukee Opening Day roster when it’s released tomorrow."
The 26-year-old has not made his big league debut yet but it sounds like it's coming. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks and he's been in the minors ever since.
Last year, he appeared in 26 games with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and had a 2.90 ERA and 145-to-39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 136 1/3 innings pitched. It's unclear at this point what role he will play with the Brewers, but it's clear at least that he will have an opportunity in the majors to kick off the season.
Hopefully, he can make the most of it and stick around with the club. Milwaukee's depth has been tested already ahead of Opening Day and that has helped lead to this opportunity for the 26-year-old. It's an exciting time to follow the Brewers will Opening Day coming tomorrow.
