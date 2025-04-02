Brewers 27-Year-Old Predicted To Be 2025 All-Star Starter For Third Time In Career
The Milwaukee Brewers have arguably one of the best players at his position in the National League, and he's anticipated to have another great season.
The Brewers are off to a slow start to the 2025 season, but there's hope the club will turn things around as the campaign rolls on. Milwaukee has high expectations for the year, and one player in particular is expected to lead the charge.
Although the season is just beginning to get underway, an early prediction of the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was released and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has William Contreras slotted as the NL starting catcher.
Conteras hit .281 with 62 extra base hits including 23 home runs and a .831 OPS (129 OPS+) in 155 games last season.
If the prediction comes true for the 27-year-old, it would mark his third selection and start in the Summer Classic, all while suiting up for the Brew Crew.
Contreras will need to step up his game at the plate if he's going to make the All-Star Game, as entering Tuesday he has two hits, six strikeouts and four walks in 16 at-bats.
It's certainly too early to say Contreras won't make the All-Star Game, but the catcher has been off to a slow start thus far.
