Brewers 27-Year-Old Seems Like Favorite To Win Roster Battle
The Milwaukee Brewers have three of their infield positons sorted right now.
Rhys Hoskins obviously will be at first base. After plenty of chatter and rumors, it has been confirmed that the club will at least begin the season with Brice Turang at second base and Joey Ortiz at shortstop. But, what about third base?
At this point, it seems like a favorite is emerging for the job. Oliver Dunn and Caleb Durbin have seemed like the most likely options for the job. Dunn appeared in 41 games at the big league level last year and Durbin hasn't made his big league debut yet.
Dunn has outperformed Durbin -- at least offensively -- so far in Spring Training. Dunn is slashing .341/.413/.585 with two home runs, three RBIs, and four doubles in 14 games. Durbin in slashing .227/.300/.386 with two home runs, five RBIs, and one double.
Recently, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy discussed the Brewers' infield plans. Before Turang had shoulder fatigue, there was a time in which it seemed like he could be the team's shortstop. McCalvy shared that detail and interestingly mentioned Dunn at third base.
"A couple of weeks ago, the Brewers looked set to keep Brice Turang at second base, shift Joey Ortiz to short and play Oliver Dunn at third," McCalvy said. "Now, a new idea is emerging: Ortiz at 2B, Turang at SS and Dunn at 3B."
Since then, plans have changed with Turang have changed, but this is at least somewhat of a sign for Dunn. He's been great offensively in Spring Training. If he can keep it up over the next week, don't be shocked if he's the guy on Opening Day.
