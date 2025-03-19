Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers 27-Year-Old 'Very Much In the Mix' For Opening Day

The Brewers have decisions to make before Opening Day

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to make some decisions with Opening Day just over one week away.

Milwaukee is going to have to trim down its big league roster to 26 players and one guy who is "very much in the mix" for an Opening Day roster spot is 27-year-old utility man Isaac Collins, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Isaac Collins, who homered today after missing yesterday's game with a rolled ankle, is 'very much in the mix' for the roster, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy said. "Remember, the Brewers could stock the Opening Day roster with extra bats considering the off day the following day."

The 27-year-old appeared in 11 games last year with the Brewers at the big league level. He had two at-bats in 17 at-bats and saw time at second base and in the outfield. Collins has appeared in 13 games so far for the Brewers and is slashing .250/.313/.464 with two home runs, nine RBIs, three walks, and four runs scored.

Milwaukee obviously has a lot of decisions to make. The Brewers already have made a pretty big one by making it known that Joey Ortiz will be at shortstop and Brice Turang will be at second base. As of right now, it's unclear who will be at third base but it sounds like Collins at least has a chance to land a depth role with the big league club if he can keep up his hot spring.

More MLB: Brewers 28-Year-Old Expected To Begin Season On Injured List

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed