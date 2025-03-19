Brewers 27-Year-Old 'Very Much In the Mix' For Opening Day
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to make some decisions with Opening Day just over one week away.
Milwaukee is going to have to trim down its big league roster to 26 players and one guy who is "very much in the mix" for an Opening Day roster spot is 27-year-old utility man Isaac Collins, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Isaac Collins, who homered today after missing yesterday's game with a rolled ankle, is 'very much in the mix' for the roster, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy said. "Remember, the Brewers could stock the Opening Day roster with extra bats considering the off day the following day."
The 27-year-old appeared in 11 games last year with the Brewers at the big league level. He had two at-bats in 17 at-bats and saw time at second base and in the outfield. Collins has appeared in 13 games so far for the Brewers and is slashing .250/.313/.464 with two home runs, nine RBIs, three walks, and four runs scored.
Milwaukee obviously has a lot of decisions to make. The Brewers already have made a pretty big one by making it known that Joey Ortiz will be at shortstop and Brice Turang will be at second base. As of right now, it's unclear who will be at third base but it sounds like Collins at least has a chance to land a depth role with the big league club if he can keep up his hot spring.
More MLB: Brewers 28-Year-Old Expected To Begin Season On Injured List