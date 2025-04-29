Brewers 28-Year-Old Already Has Place In Milwaukee History
The Milwaukee Brewers made an interesting bit of team history recently.
Milwaukee acquired outfielder Daz Cameron from the Baltimore Orioles in a deal involving hurler Grant Wolfram. Cameron spent parts of four big league seasons at the big league level before the 2025 season with the Detroit Tigers and Athletics but didn't get up to the majors with Baltimore.
Cameron already had a connection to Milwaukee shortly after being acquired as his father, Mike Cameron, spent some time with the franchise. Cameron recently was called up and has played in one game for the club this season. In doing so, he and his father became the third father-son duo to play for Milwaukee in team history, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Mike and Daz Cameron are the third father-son combo to play for the Brewers, joining Tito and Terry Francona and Davey and Derrick May," Rosiak said.
Cameron is just 28 years old and at least provides some more depth at all three outfield positions for the Brewers. It's unclear how long he will stick around with the club at the big leauge level. He was recently promoted after Garrett Mitchell was placed on the 10-day Injured List due to a left oblique strain.
If Daz could come anywhere near the production his father had with the franchise, maybe he'll find a way to stick around. Who knows at this point, but it's fun that he and his father have both played for the team.
