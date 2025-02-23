Brewers 28-Year-Old Dealing With Serious Injury Early In Spring Training
The Milwaukee Brewers have been busy in free agency over the last few days thanks in the large part to the fact that the club has been bitten by the injury bug already.
Milwaukee recently signed both Manuel Margot and Mark Canha to add some more outfield depth. Part of the reason for this is the fact that 28-year-old outfielder Blake Perkins is set to miss at least three or four weeks after fracturing his shin, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Injury news: Brewers outfielder Blake Perkins fouled a pitch off his right shin in live BP and suffered a fracture," McCalvy said. "He’s down 3-4 weeks to heal. Looking like a May return if all goes well, Pat Murphy said."
This is a tough injury. It'll take three or four weeks to heal, then he will have to get fully up to speed after missing the vast majority of Spring Training. That's why Murphy hinted at a potential May return. The timing is tough for Perkins.
Last year he appeared in 121 games for the Brewers and finished the season with a .240/.316/.332 slash line, six home runs, 43 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. Now, the Brewers are going to have to find a way to fill his production with guys like Margot and Canha making a lot of sense to help do so.
We aren't deep into Spring Training yet but the Brewer already are dealing with some important injuries.
