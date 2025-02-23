Brewers 28-Year-Old Hurler Dealing With 'Significant' Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers already are dealing with some tough injuries.
Spring Training just recently started and the game action is here. There's a lot to be happy about right now as real baseball is right around the corner. Spring Training games kicked off this weekend and we are roughly one month away from Opening Day.
There's a lot of positivity, but the Brewers also have gotten some bad news. Veteran hurler JB Bukauskas is dealing with a "significant" lat injury, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's JB Bukauskas.
"(Blake Perkins) fouled a Freddy Peralta offering off his leg in a live BP session," Bukauskas said. "Also, bad news for JB Bukauskas as he has a significant lat injury. He’s deciding between surgery or rehab. So, depth already being dinged for the Brewers."
Bukauskas made six appearances at the big league level with the Brewers in 2024. Over that stretch, he allowed just one earned run across six innings pitched for a 1.50 ERA. He had a 6-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in six appearances.
Last season, he made six appearances at the big league level and six appearances at the Triple-A level. In Triple-A, Bukauskas had a 1.80 ERA.
Bukauskas has made 33 total appearances at the big league level since 2021 and has a 5.04 ERA over that stretch. Hopefully, he's able to make a full recovery in the not-so-distant future. The Brewers have had some tough luck in Spring Training injury-wise.
