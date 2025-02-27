Brewers 28-Year-Old Making Most Of Spring Training Opportunity
The Milwaukee Brewers have a few Spring Training games under their belt already and one slugger certainly has made his presence felt.
Spring Training is an exciting time when more players get an opportunity to show what they can do and even earn bigger opportunities in organizations. One guy who certainly didn't have much buzz heading into camp was 28-year-old utility man Vinny Capra.
While this is the case, he has been the team's most dominant offensive player early in camp. He already has three home runs and has collected four base hits in nine at-bats as of writing. He's driven in seven runs and has stolen a base as well.
Capra has spent the majority of his professional career in the minor leagues to this point. He appeared in three games last season with the Brewers and had a double, a run scored, and a strikeout over that stretch. He saw time defensively at third base and shortstop.
The 28-year-old has appeared in 20 big league games overall with the Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Pittsburgh Pirates. Over that stretch, he's slashed .156/.250/.219 with five base hits, including two doubles. He's played all over the diamond in that sample size with time spent at second base, shortstop, third base, left field, and right field.
If he can keep up this level of play, maybe can force the Brewers' hand to give him a shot at the club in 2025. It's still early in camp, but he's been a bright spot.
