Brewers 28-Year-Old Shares Assessment, Timeline After Serious Injury
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a little bad luck injury-wise so far in Spring Training.
Milwaukee got some bad news this week as outfielder Blake Perkins fractured his shin after fouling a ball off of it. Perkins appeared in 121 games last season in his second year in the big leagues. He played a large role for the Brewers but now unfortunately could be out until May.
It's a tough injury and he opened up about it on Sunday in a clip shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Yes, it was against (Freddy Peralta) in live BP," Perkins said. "I've fouled a ball off myself plenty of times and I've had situations when you go down and it hurts a lot for a little bit but slowly goes away. I think that when I woke up the next day and it was hard to walk, I was a little bit nervous. The swelling went away fast and there wasn't a lot of bruising. At first, it looked like a bone bruise or contusion but something just didn't feel right after a little bit so we got some extra imaging just in case to check and it revealed a fracture. That's unfortunate, I'll tell you that. I didn't think it would be that severe, I suppose...
"It seems like it will be early May or late April I guess would be optimistic (for a return)."
It's unfortunate that the Brewers will be without the services of Perkins to kick off the year, but hopefully he can make a return as fast as possible.
