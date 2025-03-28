Brewers 28-Year-Old Was Big Surprise Of Opening Day
The Milwaukee Brewers unfortunately didn't begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season with a win, but that doesn't mean that there wasn't any bright spots.
Milwaukee faced off against the New York Yankees on Thursday and lost 4-2. The Brewers jumped out to an early deficit as Austin Wells and Anthony Volpe both hit home runs for the Yankees. The Yankees quickly were up 2-0, but one of the Brewers' most exciting players from Spring Training then stepped into the box.
Vinny Capra was one of the biggest surprises of any player throughout Spring Training. The 28-year-old had 20 games of big league experience but cracked the Brewers' Opening Day roster with a red-hot spring. He didn't just make the roster, he got the start at third base and crushed the first home run of his big league career in the third inning of the loss.
He's a guy who entered camp with no expectations whatsoever. There was no buzz around him at all. For third base, the two guys who were talked about most were Caleb Durbin after being acquired by the Yankees and Oliver Dunn. It was Capra who got the start, though.
Milwaukee may not have gotten the win, but you have to feel good about this guy. Clearly, he worked hard throughout the offseason and he earned this opportunity. The regular season only has had one game so far, but it's hard not to root for him and he couldn't have had a better start to the season.
