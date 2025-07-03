Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers 29-Year-Old Predicted To Make Second All-Star Appearance

Colin Keane

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Will a Milwaukee Brewers ace make his second All-Star appearance in 2025?

Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters thinks so.

On Thursday, Peters made predictions about Major League Baseball’s All-Star reserves (starters have been announced).

Among Peters’ predictions for the National League was Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta.

The 29-year-old Peralta has a 2.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 18 starts for Milwaukee this season to go along with a 1.09 WHIP.

After a win over the Mets in the first leg of a double-header on Wednesday at Citi Field, Peralta is 9-4 on the year through 99 innings pitched.

He was last an All-Star in 2021, his lone appearance.

Among Peters’ other predictions for All-Star starting pitching reserves in the NL were MacKenzie Gore (Washington Nationals), Robbie Ray (San Francisco Giants), Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves), Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Logan Webb (Giants).

Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler, leading all NL starting pitchers in strikeouts (136) and WHIP (0.91), is presumably the leading candidate to start the All-Star game for the NL, although Skenes notably had a lower ERA than Wheeler entering Thursday.

Skenes started the All-Star game in 2024, becoming the fifth rookie in MLB history to do so and the first since 1995.

Peralta certainly deserves to make his second All-Star game. The Brewers have had a few starting pitchers in recent years to make multiple All-Star appearances, including Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, and Brandon Woodruff.

