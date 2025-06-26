Brewers 3-Time All-Star Has Bold Take On Jacob Misiorowski
The Milwaukee Brewers recently called up Jacob Misiorowski and he has taken the league by storm in his first three starts.
Misiorowski didn't allow a base hit in his first big league start while going five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. He followed that up with six more no-hit innings in his second start, but he did end up giving up a hit against the Minnesota Twins before being yanked. He returned to the mound on Wednesday for a duel with Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and won the matchup going five shutout innings while allowing just two base hits.
The 23-year-old flamethrower has been the talk of the league over the last two weeks and one MLB Network analyst already had a bold take about him. Dan Plesac, former Brewers All-Star and 18-year big league veteran, took to social media with the claim that Misiorowski is the most talented starting pitcher Milwaukee has ever developed.
"Bold statement… in my opinion… the Brewers' Jacob Misioroski is the most talented starting pitcher the Brew Crew system has ever had or developed," Plesac shared.
That is a pretty bold statement in itself. In recent memory, the Brewers have drafted and developed both Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff who have gone on to be All-Stars. Burnes even won a Cy Young Award in Milwaukee. But, Plesac did specifically say the "most talented." It took Misiorowski just two big league pitches to break the team's record for fastest fastball in the pitch tracking era.
As long as Misiorowski can keep his arm healthy, he looks like the real deal. Maybe one day, Plesac's claim won't be bold but just a known fact.
