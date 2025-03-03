Brewers 30-Year-Old Suffers Setback In Attempted Big League Return
The Milwaukee Brewers have had their depth tested already throughout Spring Training.
Milwaukee is a team that can absolutely be good once again in 2025, but it already has been bitten by the injury bug. It seems like 28-year-old hurler J.B. Bukauskas is going to miss the entire 2025 season due to a lat injury.
Outfielder Blake Perkins is going to miss time after suffering a fractured shine after hitting a ball off himself. The Brewers have had some bad luck throughout Spring Training and that continued on Sunday as 30-year-old hurler Thomas Pannone was forced to leave his star due to a forearm injury, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Lefty Thomas Pannone left today’s start in Goodyear with a forearm injury and will be evaluated," McCalvy said. "He’s part of the Brewers’ starting pitching depth after a good second half in the (Chicago Cubs) and (New York Yankees) systems last year."
As of writing, it hasn't been reported how much time Pannone will have to miss, if any. He's spent parts of three seasons in the big leagues and has been looking to work his way back to the show for the first time since 2023. He appeared in one game with the Brewers in 2023 and allowed two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Pannone also had a stint with the Toronto Blue Jays at the big league level in 2018 and 2019.
Last year he made 30 starts in the minor leagues in the Cubs and Yankees' organizations and had a 3.54 ERA and 136-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 152 1/3 innings pitched.
More MLB: Brewers Hiring Controversial Ex-Mets Executive After 2024 Suspension