Brewers 32-Home Run Slugger Is 'Great Fit' For Braves, Per Insider
The only thing that is a guarantee for the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason is that there will be some changes on the way.
Milwaukee won 93 games in 2024 and now there surely will be some sort of movement. The Brewers have a chance to make some noise once again in 2025 with plenty of young talent under contract. Milwaukee could lose some key pieces, like Willy Adames. But, the team also could make some additions.
Adames is the big name to watch this winter once free agency starts to heat up. He slugged 32 home runs in 2024 and will get paid well in free agency. There are plenty of teams that would be good options for him in free agency and The Athletic's Jim Bowden called the Atlanta Braves a "great fit."
"I think the Braves are more focused on the top of their rotation, looking to bring back (Max Fried) and Charlie Morton or replace them with the like," Bowden said. "However, I do see a great fit with Adames at shortstop and they could move (Orlando Arcia) to left field to share the position with Jarred Kelenic and others.
"Adames’ high energy and enthusiasm would fit in any clubhouse including Atlanta’s, and what Braves fan wouldn’t love to see an infield of Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Adames and Austin Riley for the next few years? Wow."
Atlanta has a need at shortstop and Adames is one of the best in baseball. Sadly, the Brewers may end up losing him.
