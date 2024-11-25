Brewers 32-Home Run Slugger Linked To Yankees As Juan Soto Replacement
New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto's free agency decision certainly will have a seismic impact on how the offseason goes.
Soto is going to land a historic contract that could end up being between $500 and $700 million. There are a few teams involved in his sweepstakes right with the Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox all reportedly involved.
The Yankees star is going to have a big impact on the market because big-name free agents -- whether pitchers or offensive players -- could wait until Soto signs before signing elsewhere. Teams that miss out on Soto will have to scramble and that could lead to a big deal for Milwaukee Brewers star slugger Willy Adames.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale suggested that the Yankees could be an option for Adames as a backup option to Soto.
"If the New York Yankees don’t re-sign Juan Soto, one backup plan floating around is signing free-agent first baseman Christian Walker, sign either Willy Adames or Alex Bregman to play third, shift Jazz Chisholm to second base, trade for (Chicago Cubs) center fielder Cody Bellinger, and then use the extra money to sign (Corbin Burnes), (Max Fried) or (Blake Snell)," Nightengale said.
Adames clubbed 32 home runs for the Brewers last season and drove in 112 runs in 161 games played. He's surely going to cash in after such a fantastic season and the Soto sweepstakes could have a direct impact on where he lands.
