Brewers 33-Year-Old Cutting Ties With Milwaukee To Join Rangers
Free agency has slowed down across Major League Baseball but one former Milwaukee Brewers hurler did find a new home on Thursday.
Former Brewers left-handed hurler Hoby Milner was non-tendered by the Brewers earlier in the offseason after spending the last four seasons in Milwaukee. He entered free agency but will not be re-joining the organization as he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"(Left-handed pitcher) Hoby Milner has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rangers, per source," Feinsand said.
Milner is an eight-year big-league veteran who struggled in 2024, but was one of the best relievers in baseball in 2023. Milner logged a 4.73 ERA in 2024 across 61 outings to go along with a 64-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
The lefty was significantly better in 2023 when he pitched to a 1.82 ERA across 73 appearances along with a 59-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
He was selected in the seventh round of the 2012 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. Milner's big league debut came in 2017 with the Phillies. Since then, he has spent time with Philadelphia, the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Angels, the Brewers, and now will be joining the Rangers.
Milner is an intriguing bullpen arm with plenty of upside. Texas had a tough year in 2024, but it should be better in 2025 and maybe Milner will help with that.
