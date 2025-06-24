Brewers $34 Million Infielder Labeled Trade Chip; Red Sox Clear Fit
The Boston Red Sox will be shopping for a first baseman this July, and a call to the Milwaukee Brewers appears likely.
Boston has had obvious needs at first base since Triston Casas was ruled out for the season in early May.
The Red Sox have experimented with internal replacements to varying degrees of success. Yet, with New York Post's Jon Heyman recently saying that Boston is looking to trade for a first baseman, it appears the Red Sox don't want any questions at the position as they push for the playoffs.
One potential target for Boston's chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is a seasoned first baseman currently with the Milwaukee Brewers: Rhys Hoskins.
Hoskins was listed as Major League Baseball's No. 33 trade chip by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan on Tuesday.
Hoskins, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal with Milwaukee, is enjoying a resurgent 2025 season, slashing .248/.340/.439/.779 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI entering Tuesday.
With an $18 million mutual option for 2026, Hoskins is a rental option, making him a low-risk target for Boston. Hoskins’ right-handed bat could thrive at Fenway Park, much like how Alex Bregman has benefitted from launching doubles off the Green Monster.
The Brewers’ recent acquisition of Andrew Vaughn could make Hoskins expendable. Boston might be planning a huge offseason signing with the money from the Rafael Devers trade, but Hoskins' contract wouldn't eat into that, as the Red Sox could walk away from his option in November.
Hoskins would undoubtedly bolster Boston's playoff hopes over the next few months.
Will Breslow prepare an offer?
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade