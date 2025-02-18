Brewers $34 Million Slugger Floated As Potential Trade Candidate
Could the Milwaukee Brewers make anymore changes before the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season gets here?
Spring Training is in full swing and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of possible trade candidates before the regular season gets here. One player that he mentioned was Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins.
"1B Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee Brewers," Rymer said. "It's been a minute since Hoskins' name appeared on the rumor mill. And even when it did in December, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic merely said the Brewers were "open to moving" the slugger.
"Such a move is harder to imagine now, but it shouldn't be ruled out. The 31-year-old is earning $18 million, which is a lot for a small-market team to spend on a guy who wasn't even a replacement-level producer in 2024. Speculatively, teams that could use Hoskins' right-handed power include the (Boston Red Sox), Washington Nationals, and Minnesota Twins."
Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Brewers. He picked up his player option for the 2025 season worth $18 million and was in trade rumors early in the offseason, but there hasn't been much chatter since. Spring Training is here and it seems like if the Brewers were going to make a deal, they would've already done so.
There has been a lot of chatter about the Brewers, but it seems much more likely that Hoskins is going to be the Brewers' starting first baseman on Opening Day barring an injury.
