Brewers $34 Million Slugger In Middle Of Eye-Popping Turnaround
The Milwaukee Brewers had some serious question marks in the infield this past offseason.
Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang always were going to be a part of the team's picture for the 2025 season at some position. It wasn't clear which positions they would be playing, but it was clear they would be in the mix. Ortiz has been at shortstop replacing Willy Adames and Turang has been at second base.
Third base was a question with guys like Caleb Durbin, Vinny Capra, and Oliver Dunn looking to replace Ortiz. Right now, Durbin is the everyday option. First base was a question mark because it wasn't initially clear if Rhys Hoskins would pick up his option for the campaign. He signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Brewers with an $18 million option for the 2025 season.
He did pick up the option and then there was some trade rumors about him. While this is the case, the Brewers are fortunate they didn't make a move. Last year, Hoskins finished the season with 26 homers, 82 RBIs, and a 214/.303/.419 slash line in 131 games played. He finished the season with -0.2 wins above replacement in his first year back after missing the 2023 season.
He's another year removed from the injury and has looked like a star to kick off the season. He's appeared in 27 games so far this season and is slashing .289/.400/.422 with three homers, 13 RBIs, and two doubles.
Hoskins has looked like a completely different player to kick off the season and Milwaukee is fortunate to still have him.
