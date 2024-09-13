Brewers' $34 Million Slugger Linked To Surprise American League Club
Will the Milwaukee Brewers lose an important piece of the starting lineup this winter?
Milwaukee signed former longtime Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins this past offseason to a two-year deal worth $34 million with a player option for the second season. Hoskins missed the 2023 season and has had an up-and-down year.
He currently has 23 home runs and 71 RBIs in 117 games played and is expected to be even better in 2025. While this is the case, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand linked him to the Detroit Tigers if he decides to opt out of his deal with Milwaukee.
"(Spencer Torkelson) has struggled this year, unable to follow his breakout 2023 season with another strong performance," Feinsand said. "Detroit sent him down to the Minors on June 1 after he posted a .201/.266/.330 slash line with four home runs through 54 games, and while he has shown improvement since his return to the Majors on Aug. 17 (.238/.304/.441 with four homers in 22 games through Wednesday), there are some intriguing first-base options on the market this offseason, including Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and possibly Rhys Hoskins."
Hoskins is an important piece of the Brewers' offense and it would be tough if he were to leave this winter. Milwaukee will have other decisions to make with shortstop Willy Adames set to enter free agency. If the Brewers were to lose Adames and Hoskins, it would be a devastating winter.
