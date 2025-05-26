Brewers $4 Million Steal Seemingly Just Days Away From Return
The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten one reinforcement back for the starting rotation recently and it sounds like another one isn't far away.
Aaron Civale recently returned from a hamstring injury that took him out for a few months. Civale went just about two months between big league starts. He made his first start of the season on March 30th and returned on May 22nd.
Another guy who isn't with the team but should be back soon is José Quintana. The 36-year-old was red-hot to kick off the season for Milwaukee after making his team debut on April 11th. He quickly looked like one of the biggest steals of the offseason after signing just a one-year, $4 million deal. Quintana made six starts and pitched to a 2.65 ERA before going on the Injured List due to left shoulder impingement.
Luckily, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Quintana "should only need one" rehab start and noted that it is scheduled for Tuesday.
"Pat Murphy says that Brandon Woodruff has one, maybe two, more minor-league rehab starts left," Rosiak said. "Jose Quintana should only need one (Tuesday at Wisconsin). On Nestor Cortes: 'I'd say there's no way it's before the all-star break,' Murphy said. 'But that's just my shot at it.'"
If that actually works out and Quintana needs just one rehab start on Tuesday, then that would put his return to Milwaukee around Sunday or Monday if he's on typical rest. The Brewers will face the Philadelphia Phillies on the road on Sunday and the Cincinnati Reds on the road on Monday.
