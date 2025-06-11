Brewers $8 Million Man 'Not Happy' After New Position Change
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most exciting prospects making the jump to the big leagues this week but that's leading to a chance with a veteran on the roster.
No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski is coming up to the big leagues after tearing it up in the minors this season with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
With Misiorowski coming up to the big leagues, manager Pat Murphy made it clear that veteran starter Aaron Civale is moving to the bullpen and that he's "not happy" about it, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"With Jacob Misiorowski joining the rotation, the Brewers plan to use Aaron Civale out of the bullpen, per Pat Murphy," 'It's not necessarily he hasn't been pitching well, because he has been. It's just think that we think he's the best candidate to be able to do it right now.'
"Murphy conceded that shifting Civale to the bullpen is 'a big move' from the player’s point of view, in that he’s been a starter his whole career and he’s a free agent at the end of this season. Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that, 'yeah, he’s not happy,' Murphy said."
Civale dealt with a hamstring injury that took him out for months but he returned on May 22nd. He's appeared in five games this season and has a 4.91 ERA to show for it. Civale is a seven-year big league veteran who will be a free agent this offseason when his $8 million deal expires.
