Brewers $8 Million Man Shines On Way Back To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has taken hits left and right this season but there is a guy in the minors right now on a rehab assignment who is working his way back and looking good doing so.
Milwaukee starter Aaron Civale has made just one start so far this season in the big leagues. He's on a one-year, $8 million deal and has been expected to play a big role for the staff. He suffered a hamstring injury but has progressed to the point that he's making a minor league rehab appearance with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Civale made his first minor league rehab appearance on May 8th and pitched four scoreless innings. He made his second appearance on Wednesday and went five scoreless innings to go along with two strikeouts, one walk, and just two base hits allowed, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Aaron Civale today for Nashville: Five scoreless innings, two singles, one walk, two strikeouts, 40 of 60 pitches for strikes. He's allowed three hits over nine scoreless innings in his two rehab starts for the Sounds," McCalvy said.
The fact that he's already up to five innings in the minors is a good sign. There isn't an update on when he will return, but the fact that he's up to five innings should at least be a sign that a return isn't far away. Milwaukee certainly needs him right now as the Brewers currently are sporting a 21-23 record.
