Brewers $8 Million Piece Already Garnering Trade Buzz
The Milwaukee Brewers currently have a 29-28 record and are trending in the right direction.
Milwaukee has won four straight games and just swept the Bosotn Red Sox. It's been an odd season for the Brewers, but they are finally starting to get healthier. While this is the case, trade buzz has already started with the thoughts being the team could cut ties with some pitching.
There's no hard rumors yet, but speculation in large part because the club is about to get José Quintana and Brandon Woodruff back and have a surplus. If the Brewers were to cut ties with any pitching, who could be an option? Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller speculated about the possibility of cutting ties with Aaron Civale.
"Though we are now more than halfway to the trade deadline, buyers and sellers are far from set in stone," Miller said. "At this time last year, the Mets and Astros were a combined 17 games below .500 before turning things around and making the playoffs. The year before that, the Mets were three games over .500 on June 1, only to crash and burn their way to the Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander fire sale.
"With that in mind, in addition to the forthcoming top trade candidates from the eight teams who are well on their way to becoming sellers ahead of the deadline, here are eight other middling teams who could make things mighty interesting by making some of their impending free agents available to the highest bidders...Milwaukee Brewers: Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Civale, Jose Quintana, Brandon Woodruff."
Civale is making $8 million this year and will be a free agent after the season ends. If there was a guy to try to bring back a prospect or bullpen arm for, it would be Civale.
