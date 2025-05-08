Brewers $8 Million Piece Approaching Return To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten reinforcements back recently and there's another important piece who is about to take a step in his own return to the club.
Milwaukee's starting rotation has been ravaged by injuries so far this season and one guy who went down earlier in the campaign is Aaron Civale. He has made just one appearance so far this season and allowed five earned runs over three innings of work on March 30th. Civale is going to be a free agent after the season and is on a one-year, $8 million deal.
He was placed on the 15-Injured List afterward as he has dealt with a strained left hamstring. While this is the case, the Brewers did get a positive update on Thursday as they announced that he's set to begin a minor league rehab assignment.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy further confirmed the news by sharing that Civale is expected to get the start in Thursday night for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
"Civale starts tonight for the Sounds. Rodriguez’s replacement will join the Brewers tomorrow in Tampa," McCalvy said.
Tobias Myers is the latest Brewers start to return from injury. It sounds like Civale isn't far away and there might be guy who ends up beating him back to the majors as well in Brandon Woodruff. The Brewers' rotation has been ravaged at times throughout the season but the vision is finally close to all coming together. Civale and Woodruff are the next two big pieces of the puzzle. After that, the team will need to get Nestor Cortes back into the mix at some point.
