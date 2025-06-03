Brewers $8 Million Trade Already Getting Deadline Buzz
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate that their starting rotation is finally getting healthier.
Aaron Civale and José Quintana have both recently returned to the mix for the Brewers. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff shouldn't be far behind, but it hasn't been announced which day he will make his long-awaited return to Milwaukee.
The Brewers also have Logan Henderson and Tobias Myers in the minors right now. Milwaukee has Chad Patrick and Quinn Priester in the majors along with Freddy Peralta. Nestor Cortes should come back at some point this season as well.
All in all, the club has pitching options. But, will any end up being used as trade bait? FanSided's Robert Murray suggested that Civale could end up being an option.
"The Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader with 1.5 years remaining on his contract," Murray said. "They traded Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams with a year left on their contracts. So it’s not out of the question that the Brewers could entertain the possibility of moving Peralta, who has a very affordable $8 million club option for the 2026 season.
"Perhaps more likely is that the Brewers play out the 2025 season with Peralta and evaluate things in the offseason. When the Brewers traded Hader in 2022, it upset the locker room, and their season collapsed almost immediately. But there will surely be interest in Peralta and with a surplus of pitching depth, the Brewers could be in position to maximize his value – whether it’s at the deadline or in the offseason. Another trade option for the Brewers, of course, could be right-hander Aaron Civale, who is earning $8 million before becoming a free agent in the winter."
