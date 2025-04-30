Brewers Ace Has Baffled MLB Teams So Far In 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers' front office looks like geniuses right now, even with a .500 record.
Milwaukee is 15-15 on the season so far after taking down the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. While this is the case, there's a lot to be excited about with this Brewers team. Milwaukee has been able to stay afloat despite a plethora of early injuries and is just going to get better. Soon enough, Brandon Woodruff will be back along with other pitchers like Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale.
The Brewers may not have the record they want to have, but they are just three games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central with a series between the two powerhouses kicking off on Friday.
Over the course of the season one thing that has stood out is that the Brewers were absolutely right to sign José Quintana and it's shocking another team didn't give him a shot. Milwaukee signed Quintana to a one-year deal worth $4 million with a mutual option for the 2026 season. He began the season in the minors as he built up after signing late. Despite this, he's actually leading the Brewers in wins above replacement at 1.4.
Quintana has made four starts and won them all. Overall, he has logged a 1.14 ERA and 15-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 2/3 innings pitched. Milwaukee clearly saw something other teams somehow didn't and are even better for it.
More MLB: Brewers Fan-Favorite Has 'No Concern' After Scare Vs. White Sox