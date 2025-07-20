Brewers Ace Makes Franchise History In Win Against Dodgers
The Milwaukee Brewers are in the middle of a magical run.
With a win over the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Milwaukee got to 5-0 on the season versus the Dodgers. It was Milwaukee’s ninth-straight victory (longest active streak in Major League Baseball). The Brewers entered Sunday 58-40, just one game back of the best record in all of baseball (Chicago Cubs).
Saturday was also a notable day for Milwaukee’s ace Freddy Peralta, who notched his MLB-leading twelfth victory of the season. Peralta has now won seven games in a row, which, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg, places Peralta in rarefied air in Brewers history.
“Freddy Peralta is the first Brewers pitcher to be the winning pitcher in 7+ straight starts since 1992, when Cal Eldred did it in 10 in a row,” Hogg reported.
Peralta is now 12-4 on the season with a 2.85 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched (21 starts). Peralta didn’t have his “A” game on Saturday, but he still got the win.
“Peralta (12-4) wasn’t particularly sharp, giving up four runs and five hits in five innings as his ERA rose from 2.66 to 2.85,” ESPN reported. “But the Brewers tacked on three insurance runs to maintain the lead after he exited, and the All-Star right-hander became the first 12-game winner in the majors.”
Peralta made his second All-Star game this season. Could he be on the way to his first Cy Young Award?
More MLB: Brewers-Red Sox Trade Called 'Very Smart': 'Trust In Matt Arnold'