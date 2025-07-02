Brewers Ace, Pirates’ Paul Skenes ‘Aren’t Likely Going Anywhere’, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are firmly in the playoff hunt, leading to many questions about the trade status of their ace.
29-year-old right-hander Freddy Peralta has been the cornerstone of the Brew Crew's rotation in 2025, delivering consistent performances while the majority of Milwaukee's other starters have spent time on the Injured List or otherwise underperformed.
Despite Peralta being indispensable for Milwaukee this season, trade speculation has followed him due to the Brewers’ history of moving stars on the verge of a payday (Peralta's is coming sort of soon in 2027).
However, New York Post’s Jon Heyman tempered Peralta trade talk on Monday, stating that, “True aces such as Paul Skenes ... Jacob deGrom and Freddy Peralta aren’t likely going anywhere.”
Perhaps Milwaukee is intent on holding Peralta close and reinvesting in him following an $8 million club option in 2026.
Peralta’s career trajectory has been impressive to witness since his MLB debut in 2018. Initially a prospect acquired in the 2015 trade that sent Adam Lind to the Seattle Marines, Peralta quickly rose through the minors, showcasing a lively fastball and sharp breaking pitches. Over the years, he’s evolved into a reliable starter, earning All-Star honors in 2021 and posting a 3.70 ERA across 146 starts.
Peralta's 2025 so far, marked by a 2.90 ERA and 98 strikeouts, has solidified his role as a frontline arm. It’s not surprising that a boatload of teams are interested in Peralta before July 31, but th Brewers would have a lot of explaining to do to their fans if they traded Peralta.
Milwaukee is poised for another postseason appearance, and they’ll need Peralta in the fold to not lose that status between now and the fall.
Peralta was slated to take the mound for the first game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
