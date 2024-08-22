Brewers Activate Young Outfielder, Demote Top Prospect After Short Stint In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers made a few minor changes to their roster ahead of the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers have dealt with their fair share of injuries throughout the 2024 campaign, but one outfielder is returning to action just in time for the last month of the season and barring another setback will be a crucial piece of the roster for October baseball.
"Outfielder Blake Perkins reinstated from the 10-day injured list," the club announced on social media Thursday morning. "Infielder Tyler Black optioned to Triple-A Nashville."
Perkins is hitting .257 with 16 extra-base hits including six home runs, 34 RBIs and a .693 OPS (93 OPS+) in 90 games this season. Perkins will need a hot stretch to reach league-average offense production but the Brewers will welcome his eight defensive runs saved (96th percentile) in the outfield.
The 27-year-old hit the 10-day injured list on Aug. 12 with a left calf strain and will return to the lineup for a chance to take a series win against the division-rival Cardinals on Thursday afternoon.
Black is hitting .204 with two extra-base hits, two RBIs and a .561 OPS (60 OPS+) in 18 games this season.
The fourth-ranked prospect in Milwaukee's farm system wasn't quite able to figure things out at the major league level yet, but he was a part of the Brew Crew's arguable best stretch of the season.
In the six games Black was part of since being recalled from Nashville, the Brew Crew won four -- two against the National League West's first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and one against the American League Central's first-place Cleveland Guardians.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Fan Favorite Linked To Red Sox, Mets In Free Agency According To Recent Report