Brewers Activating Big Trade Addition, Sending Logan Henderson Down
The Milwaukee Brewers have made pretty big trades in back-to-back offseasons, to say the least.
Milwaukee traded away closer Devin Williams this past offseason and ace Corbin Burnes the year before. Much has been made about the Williams trade this season in large part because it brought Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes to town.
The Burnes deal is still being felt over a year later. Milwaukee acquired shortstop Joey Ortiz in the deal along with left-handed pitcher DL Hall. Ortiz has struggled offensively so far this season and fans haven't gotten a look at Hall yet in the big leagues as he has been dealing with a left lat strain that got him placed on the 60-day Injured List.
While this is the case, the team announced on Monday that Hall was being activated Logan Henderson was being optioned to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds in response.
Henderson has been a big bright spot for the Brewers so far this season. He has made four starts and pitched to a 1.71 ERA across 21 innings of work. Henderson has had a historic start, but the rotation has started to get some pieces back. He'll be back in the big leagues at some point -- likely in the not-so-distant future -- but this move opens up a spot to bring Hall back.
Henderson pitched on Sunday so the Brewers can't use him for a few days anyway so this type of move gives the team an important arm now.
