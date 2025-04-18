Brewers Advised To Hand 'Tremendous' Infielder Big New Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of exciting, young talent in the organization right now.
While a handful of teams build their rosters through massive contracts, Milwaukee has had to do it a different way. The Brewers have handed out a few large deals, but if you look at this roster, it's full of young guys who have worked their way up through Milwaukee's farm system.
Clearly, the Brewers' scouting team knows what it's doing. Jackson Chourio has gotten almost all of the buzz, but he isn't the only young turning heads. Brice Turang burst onto the scene last year in his second season. He won a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove at second base and finished the season slashing .254/.316/.349 with seven homers, 57 RBIs, 24 doubles, and 50 stolen bases in 55 games played. He racked up 4.7 wins above replacement.
Somehow, he's been even better to begin the 2025 season. His defense has been stellar yet again and he's currently slashing .312/.349/.442 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, one double, and four stolen bases in just 19 games played. He's already at 0.8 wins above replacement.
Turang is just 25 years old and in his third big league season. The sky is the limit and FanSided's Tyler Koerth floated him as someone the team should give an extension.
"2B Brice Turang," Koerth said. "Following a tremendous sophomore season consisting of 50 stolen bases and a Platinum Glove award, Brice Turang is the exactly the type of ballplayer that the Brewers want in their organization. One way Milwaukee could reward him is with a contract extension. Turang is approaching his first arbitration year, so why not bypass that by giving him a guaranteed deal in the 4-5 year range with some options attached at the end? As a second baseman, this wouldn't be a hefty extension, as he would likely accept a contract in the $8-10 million average annual value range."
