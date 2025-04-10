Brewers All-Star Addition Took Big Step Towards Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers could have an important piece of their starting rotation in the very near future.
Milwaukee signed former All-Star José Quintana late as a much-needed left-handed addition to this rotation. The Brewers were looking for another dependable veteran and got one in Quintana. He hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 3.75 since 2021. That's the type of consistency the team needs if it wants to continue its dominance in the National League Central from the last few years.
He hasn't made an appearance with the big league club yet, as he has been building himself up in the minors. Quintana took another big step in his return to the majors on Wednesday as he pitched "four up-downs" in his start, as shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Tobias Myers is scheduled to start and go ~two innings Sunday at Class AAA Nashville," Rosiak said. "José Quintana with four up-downs in his start in Arizona yesterday. Brandon Woodruff is perhaps one more sim game away from going out on a rehab assignment."
Now that's a pretty solid update. He's eligible to come back to the big league club on April 11th, as shared by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"José Quintana will throw another minor-league/extended spring game on Sunday, then he will be eligible to come back on April 11," Hogg said.
We'll see what actually ends up happening with him, but it sounds like he is close to giving the Brewers a much-needed reinforcement.
