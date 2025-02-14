Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff Gives Update After Return To Mound
There's a lot of excitement around the Milwaukee Brewers right now.
Milwaukee is going to get one of the best pitchers in baseball back for the 2025 season after missing the 2024 campaign. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff missed the 2024 campaign due to a shoulder injury but will be back.
There has been a lot of chatter about when he will be able to get back. Recently, manager Pat Murphy said his expectation was that Woodruff wasn't going to be 100 percent to kick off camp. It's unclear what percentage he's at, but he took the mound on Friday and took a massive step forward as he faced live hitters.
He opened up about how he's feeling afterward in a clip shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Felt great," Woodruff said. "Obviously I was nervous and jittery. It was my first time in a year and a half but felt good. I think it went a lot better than I expected it to, which I kind of needed. I needed this. I needed to face hitters...It was good for me, got some good feedback. Now it's just go recover and get used to doing this again."
If the Brewers are going to win the National League Central for the third straight year, Woodruff likely is going to play a big reason why. When he was last fully healthy in 2022, he had a 3.05 ERA in 27 starts. In 2023, he had a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts.
