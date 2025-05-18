Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers All-Star Expected To Make Some Noise On Trade Market

Should the Brewers consider some sort of trade this summer?

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't in the spot they want to be.

Milwaukee is 21-25 on the season so far and is in fourth place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers are 3-7 over their last 10 games and unsurprisingly this has led to trade speculation to already pick up.

The trade deadline won't come until the end of July but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale already weighed in on the team and who could end up being moved. Nightengale shared that the expectation is that Milwaukee will get "flooded with calls" for Freddy Peralta if the Brewers are out of the playoff race this summer.

"If the Brewers are out of the race by July 31, they are expected to be flooded with calls for ace Freddy Peralta, who has a club option for just $8 million next season," Nightengale said.

Peralta has been one of the top overall pitchers in the National League so far this season. He has made nine starts for Milwaukee and has pitched to a 2.66 ERA and 52-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50 2/3 innings pitched. He has a 4-3 record and 1.6 wins above replacement already to this point. He's also extremely inexpensive for an All-Star of his caliber at just 28 years old.

The Brewers are in a rut right now. Will they find a way to pull themselves out of this hole?

