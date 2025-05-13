Brewers All-Star Gets Back-Breaking Update Before Return
It seemed like Milwaukee Brewers ace Brandon Woodruff was about to make his long-awaited return to the organization but fans are going to have to wait a little longer for him to come back.
Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season so his last start in the big leagues with Milwaukee was all the way back in 2023. His last start in the majors came on Sept. 23, 2023, against the Miami Marlins. He missed all of last year with a serious shoulder injury and he has been working his way back throughout the 2025 campaign so far.
It seemed like he was making his final minor league appearance last week, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that he is now dealing with right ankle tendinitis and won't make his return this week and will instead require another minor league outing.
"The Brewers returned RHP Brandon Woodruff from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville but he remains on the injured list with right ankle tendinitis," McCalvy said. "That popped up before his final rehab start and the initial word was that it’s minor...
"Brandon Woodruff will not start this weekend against the (Minnesota Twins). He’ll instead get treatment on this new ankle issue for the next week and then make another Minor League start."
The expectations were that he was going to make his big return this weekend, but now that will wait. It's nice that McCalvy noted that the ailment is "minor." He's right the doorstep to a return and it shouldn't be too long now.
