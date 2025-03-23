Brewers All-Star Gets Intriguing Update Ahead Of Opening Day
It's an exciting time to be a Milwaukee Brewers fan.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year without its best pitcher. There's been some turnover in the organization, but he will be back in 2025. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff missed the 2024 campaign and by now you likely know that he's been working his way back in camp.
Woodruff has made a handful of appearances and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy gave the latest update on him, including the fact that he hit 95 miles per hour with his fastball again.
"Pitching news: Brandon Woodruff: (Two innings pitched) on a back field yesterday," McCalvy said. "Hit 95 mph again. Will travel with the team to NYC, throw a sim in Milwaukee and then come back to Phoenix to continue build-up. Tobias Myers: Played catch with no discomfort. Late-April return is possible."
It's unclear when Woodruff will take the mound for a regular season game, but the season is right around the corner. We are four days away from Opening Day which is exciting in itself. But, Woodruff continues to make great progress. There hasn't been any reported setbacks throughout camp to this point.
The Brewers are looking to win the National League Central again after doing so in three of the last four years. The return of Woodruff surely will help with that. When he was last healthy, he had a 2.28 ERA in 11 starts in 2023. If he can get back anywhere near that level, the Brewers will be just fine.
