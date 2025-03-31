Brewers All-Star 'Getting Closer' To Long-Awaited Return
The Milwaukee Brewers are starting to get closer to getting one of their top players back on the field.
Milwaukee was without the services of two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff for the entire 2024 Major League Baseball season but that won't be the case this year, barring another big injury. Woodruff has been tirelessly working his way back from a shoulder injury and the end finally is in sight.
Woodruff looked good throughout Spring Training but is currently on the 15-day Injured List. That news was positive in itself because it was understood he would be on the Injured List, but would the team select the 15-day list of the 60-day list? Milwaukee opted for the 15-day Injured List which obviously is a sign that the team thinks his return could be coming up.
Well, he got another positive update on Monday, as shared by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Brandon Woodruff’s return to a big league game is getting closer," Hogg said. "He’s scheduled for a 3-inning sim game tomorrow, then another on Monday. If that goes well, he will begin a rehab assignment or make a start at extended spring training."
Woodruff's eventual return will be huge. The Brewers' starting rotation is hurting right now and certainly isn't at full strength. Woodruff's return will not only just give the Brewers a little more pitching wiggle room, but a bonafide ace at the top of the rotation.
Things are going to turn around for Milwaukee soon.
