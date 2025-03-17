Brewers All-Star Has Simple Message After Impressive Return
The Milwaukee Brewers have had some tough injury luck lately but at least there is a silver lining.
Brewers All-Star Brandon Woodruff has been the talk of camp. This is a guy who is one of the best pitchers in the game when he's healthy but he missed the entire 2024 campaign. Woodruff had a 2.28 ERA across 11 starts in 2023 before going down with his shoulder injury. This is a guy who can help take the Brewers to another level despite winning 93 games last year without him.
Woodruff has been working his way back and impressed in his first start in a big league game this weekend. It was his first taste of Spring Training game action and he pitched one inning and looked great, albeit in a small sample size.
After the game, he talked about his return to the mound, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"I know it was just a Spring Training game,” Woodruff said, “but for me, it was 18 months and it was a big deal...“I can tell you right now, as much as I want it to, that has no effect on what I’m trying to accomplish. Is it worth getting in a (Spring Training) game a month ago when games started? I would probably be in a worse position now.
"I’ve taken the time. I’ve taken the right steps to get to this point. I’ve still got a lot more hurdles to go. Now I have to build volume and innings. Today was step one."
The Brewers organization must be ecstatic right now.
