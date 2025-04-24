Brewers All-Star Has Two Different Injury Scares Vs. Giants
The Milwaukee Brewers suffered their 12th loss of the season on Wednesday but there was a time in which it seemed like the it could've been much worse.
Brewers All-Star catcher William Contreras had not only one injury scare, but two in the contest. In the sixth inning, Contreras briefly appeared to go to the clubhouse after being called out at third base. He followed that up in the seventh inning of Wednesday's tilt with a second scare. A foul ball from Giants shortstop Willy Adames struck Contreras below the belt.
After the game, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that after speaking with Contreras that his cup was broken by the foul ball from Adames and he had some sort of cramp "or something" in the sixth inning.
"In the wake of those scares, it was to be determined late Wednesday night whether Contreras would play Thursday’s series finale against the Giants," McCalvy said. "Since it’s a day game after a night game on the West Coast at the start of a long trip, it would be a fairly straightforward call for most catchers to let the backup play. Contreras, though, is different than most catchers.
"'That broke my cup,' he said of Adames’ foul ball, 'but I feel good. Everything’s there.' And the injury concern the inning before? 'A cramp or something, but I’m good now,' Contreras said. So if there was any silver lining for the Brewers, it was that their two-time club MVP ended the night healthy -- or at least as healthy as a catcher can be with nearly a month of regular-season baseball in the books."
It was a tough night overall for Milwaukee, but that is a pretty great update.
