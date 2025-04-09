Brewers All-Star Pickup Gets Update After Milwaukee Start
The Milwaukee Brewers’ starting rotation is one of the most thin in the league right now.
Milwaukee actually has a lot of depth on paper right now, but it’s been tested. Freddy Peralta is the team’s only expected starter who is healthy and at the big league level right now.
Brandon Woodruff, Nestor Cortes, Tobias Myers, Aaron Civale, and José Quintana are all not with the team for various reasons.
Cortes is the most recent one who went down with an injury. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List due to a left elbow flexor strain. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared the latest update on Cortes.
"Nestor Cortes has had a PRP injection in his left elbow, Pat Murphy says," Rosiak said. "Also, Quinn Priester a good bet to start Thursday’s series finale at Coors Field."
He has made two starts so far this season with the Brewers. The first was pretty rough as he faced the New York Yankees. He allowed eight runs across just two innings pitched, including five home runs.
His second start was significantly better and much more like the team likey expected to get out of him this season. Cortes pitched six innings against the Cincinnati Reds and he didn't allow an earned run. Cortes allowed just one base hit, walked two batters, and struck out six. The former All-Star was the team's biggest addition of the offseason but now the team will be without him in the short term at least.
More MLB: Brewers Big Pickup 'Good Bet' To Make Debut Vs. Rockies