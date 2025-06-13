Brewers All-Star Reportedly Wants To Stay In Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have one of the most consistent starters in the National League this season.
Starter injury plagued the team early on but Freddy Peralta has held down the fort. The one-time All-Star seems poised to earn his second nod this year. He has started 14 games so far this season and has a 2.69 ERA and 78-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 77 innings pitched to show for it.
He's eaten up innings and currently is leading the league with his 14 starts. What makes him even better is that he's affordable. Peralta is making $8 million this year and has an $8 million club option for 2026.
With the trade deadline approaching, Peralta is someone who has been speculated about as a potential trade candidate, although that doesn't seem likely. The Brewers are 37-33 on the season. Why trade away an affordable star? We're at a time in the year when pretty much every player will be speculated about in some way. That certainly is the case with Peralta.
For example, the New York Post's Jon Heyman called Peralta "an ace to watch" with the deadline approaching and noted he has "unsuccessfully tried" for an extension.
"The small-market Brewers can surprise. But though Freddy Peralta is an ace to watch as a long-shot trade possibility, the belief is that with them holding an $8M 2026 option, he is unlikely to go. He has unsuccessfully tried for an extension," Heyman said.
There's no reason to move Peralta, but the nugget failing at an extension is interesting, at least.
