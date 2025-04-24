Brewers All-Star Reveals Next Roadblock For Milwaukee Return
The Milwaukee Brewers are getting a big piece back into the mix on Thursday night but it's hard not to think about the next one as well.
Tobias Myers returned to the mix for the Brewers on Thursday and is the latest pitching reinforcement for Milwaukee. José Quintana was the first expected starter to recently return for Milwaukee and now Myers has followed him. At this point, it seems like the next one is going to be two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff. But, when could that be? He's made two minor league appearances as of writing and shared that his next roadblock will be reaching five innings pitched in a contest and getting his pitch count up, as shared by Jim Oskola of the Appleton Post-Crescent.
"I at least need to get up to five innings and get the pitch count up a little more," Woodruff said as transcribed by Oskola. "I did four in Nashville and today was just a repeat. Not necessarily a pitch count, just a repeat of four innings.
"The next one will hopefully be five innings and at that point, you can get through one or two of those and then reassess. If I’m in a good spot, we’ll see how that goes. I have to make sure I’m recovering well."
Milwaukee is improving and already is in a significantly better place than it was even two weeks ago. It's hard to not think about what else is coming.
