Brewers All-Star Reveals Thoughts On José Quintana Signing
The Milwaukee Brewers recently gave its starting rotation a significant boost.
Milwaukee came out of nowhere and signed former All-Star José Quintana to bolster its starting rotation. He had a 3.75 ERA last year with the New York Mets and now will play a big role for Milwaukee as it tries to win the National League Central for the third year in a row.
Brewers All-Star William Contreras shared his thoughts on the move, as shared by Hunter Baumgardt on social media.
"Good, really good," Contreras said of the signing. "He's a really good person in the clubhouse and especially good for us. He's going to be a really good pitcher for us."
The former All-Star should go a long way for the Brewers this season. A left-handed starter was a big question for the Brewers at the end of the 2024 season. Milwaukee went out and acquired Nestor Cortes from the New York Yankees and now has Quintana as well.
When healthy, a Brewers rotation featuring Quintana, Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale could be really good. There certainly isn't much to complain about in Milwaukee.
Things certainly are looking good for Milwaukee right now. The Brewers won 93 games last year and should be able to be at least near the same level in 2025 if they can stay healthy. We're just about three weeks away from what should be a fun season.
