Brewers' All-Star's Insane Start Has Seriously Turned Heads
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been at full strength.
That's not much of an excuse as pretty much every team is already dealing with at least one important injury. That's just the nature of the business. Milwaukee has been dealt a tough hand pitching-wise but there has been one guy who has stepped up.
Milwaukee's rotation is depleted with Aaron Civale, Tobias Myers, Brandon Woodruff, and José Quintana all out of the rotation right now. It's easy to talk about who the team doesn't have, but it's better to talk about who has stepped up.
Freddy Peralta has been everything the Brewers could ask for through two starts. With all of the starters out, Milwaukee's bullpen has been seriously tested. Peralta has made two starts and has pitched 13 innings -- including an eight-inning masterpiece this week against the Kansas City Royals. Over those 13 innings, Peralta has allowed just three earned runs.
Where he's found his success is from being ultra-efficient. He has 16 strikeouts in the 13 innings to go along with just one walk allowed. That's a near-perfect start to a season and what makes it even better is the situation the team has been in.
Milwaukee started 0-4 on the season and now has won three straight. Peralta's eight-inning affair saved the bullpen for a day. Frankly, this guy has been phenomenal. It's just two starts and there's going to be likely around 30 more if he can stay healthy, but the Brewers can't ask for much more out of him.
